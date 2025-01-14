Fertig leads Wyoming against Nevada after 21-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-10, 3-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-7, 3-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-10, 3-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-7, 3-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Nevada after Allyson Fertig scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 78-71 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowgirls have gone 5-1 at home.

The Wolf Pack are 3-2 in conference play. Nevada is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wyoming’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is averaging 18.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cowgirls.

Dymonique Maxie is averaging 5.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.