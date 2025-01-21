Fertig leads Wyoming against Air Force after 22-point showing

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-8, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 1-5 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-8, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 1-5 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Air Force after Allyson Fertig scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 72-71 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Falcons have gone 7-2 in home games. Air Force ranks second in the MWC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 4.3.

The Cowgirls are 4-2 in MWC play. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Air Force’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Cowgirls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Smith is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.2 points and 2.6 steals.

Fertig is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

