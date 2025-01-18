Fertig and Wyoming host UNLV

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-7, 4-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-4, 6-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming…

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-7, 4-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-4, 6-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays UNLV after Allyson Fertig scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 66-61 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 10-1 at home. UNLV is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Emily Mellema with 3.5.

UNLV averages 76.1 points, 15.8 more per game than the 60.3 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 65.6 points per game, 2.5 more than the 63.1 UNLV gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels.

Fertig is averaging 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.