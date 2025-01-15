Fertig and Wyoming host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-10, 3-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-7, 3-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-10, 3-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-7, 3-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Nevada after Allyson Fertig scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 78-71 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowgirls are 5-1 in home games. Wyoming averages 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-2 against MWC opponents. Nevada is eighth in the MWC with 12.4 assists per game led by Dymonique Maxie averaging 2.6.

Wyoming averages 65.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 67.1 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Wolf Pack match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Izzy Sullivan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

