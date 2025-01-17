Felton leads East Carolina against Wichita State after 30-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 1-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-6, 1-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 1-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-6, 1-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Wichita State after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 69-60 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Shockers have gone 8-2 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 1-4 in conference play. East Carolina is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State scores 77.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 71.8 East Carolina allows. East Carolina has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists.

Felton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

