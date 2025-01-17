Feldman leads Northern Arizona against Portland State after 28-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-9, 1-3 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-9, 1-3 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Portland State after Taylor Feldman scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-70 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings have gone 3-4 in home games. Portland State is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Portland State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Vikings.

Feldman is averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

