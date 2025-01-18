Feldman leads Northern Arizona against Portland State after 28-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-9, 1-3 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-9, 1-3 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Portland State after Taylor Feldman scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-70 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 3-4 on their home court. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Portland State scores 55.5 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 74.8 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 16.2 more points per game (80.2) than Portland State allows (64.0).

The Vikings and Lumberjacks square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 11.8 points.

Feldman is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

