Feldman and Northern Arizona host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (13-2, 3-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-4, 3-0 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Montana State after Taylor Feldman scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 65-46 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks are 5-0 on their home court.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in conference play. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Katelynn Martin averaging 3.7.

Northern Arizona makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Montana State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie is averaging 11.3 points and four assists for the Lumberjacks.

Marah Dykstra is averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

