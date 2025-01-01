Feldman and Northern Arizona host Idaho State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) at Idaho State Bengals (5-6) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) at Idaho State Bengals (5-6)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Idaho State after Taylor Feldman scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 79-70 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Bengals have gone 3-1 at home. Idaho State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in college basketball with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 6.5.

Idaho State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 18.6 more points per game (80.8) than Idaho State gives up to opponents (62.2).

The Bengals and Lumberjacks face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacey Spink is averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bengals.

Glancey is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

