Faye and Pittsburgh host No. 14 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-10, 1-5 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on No. 14 North Carolina after Khadija Faye scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-67 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 at home. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 14-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pittsburgh scores 63.4 points, 10.1 more per game than the 53.3 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Tar Heels meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklynn Miles is averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

