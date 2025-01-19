Faye and Pittsburgh host No. 14 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-10, 1-5 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-10, 1-5 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts No. 14 North Carolina after Khadija Faye scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-67 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Tar Heels are 4-2 in ACC play. North Carolina is seventh in the ACC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Ustby averaging 9.6.

Pittsburgh scores 63.4 points, 10.1 more per game than the 53.3 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Tar Heels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Panthers.

Lexi Donarski is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 9.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

