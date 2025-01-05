Faye and Pittsburgh host No. 14 Duke

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-7, 0-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-7, 0-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits No. 14 Duke after Khadija Faye scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 100-61 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils are 6-0 in home games. Duke scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Duke makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Pittsburgh has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Panthers meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Donovan is averaging 7.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils.

Brooklynn Miles is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.