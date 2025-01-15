Fasoyiro has 17 in South Alabama’s 75-62 win over Southern Miss

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Fasoyiro’s 17 points helped South Alabama defeat Southern Miss 75-62 on Wednesday night. Fasoyiro shot…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Fasoyiro’s 17 points helped South Alabama defeat Southern Miss 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Fasoyiro shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Jaguars (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference). Barry Dunning Jr. added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds. Judah Brown shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-3) were led by Alfred Worrell Jr., who posted 13 points. Denijay Harris added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Miss. Andre Curbelo finished with 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

