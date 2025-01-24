Live Radio
Farmer’s 20 lead Youngstown State past Penn State-Shenango 112-63

The Associated Press

January 24, 2025, 1:02 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer had 20 points in Youngstown State’s 112-63 win over Penn State-Shenango on Friday.

Farmer added 10 rebounds for the Penguins (13-9, 7-4 Horizon League). Ty Harper shot 5 for 6, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Jason Nelson shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

D’Montez Owens led the way for the Nittany Lions with 19 points. Malik Davis added 18 points and Cameron Brown had 12 points.

Youngstown State hosts Wright State in its next matchup on Thursday.

