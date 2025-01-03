Farmer and Youngstown State host Purdue Fort Wayne

Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 5-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 5-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Purdue Fort Wayne after EJ Farmer scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 77-61 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 6-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Penguins are 5-0 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 6.9.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Mastodons and Penguins face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Juwan Maxey is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 8.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

