Fantroy, Texas Southern Tigers to host Gourdine and the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 1-0 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Aylasia…

Southern Jaguars (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aylasia Fantroy and Texas Southern host Aniya Gourdine and Southern in SWAC action.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Texas Southern gives up 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-0 in SWAC play. Southern allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Texas Southern is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 55.9 points per game, 22.9 fewer points than the 78.8 Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers.

Gourdine is averaging 10.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.