Fantroy leads Texas Southern against Alcorn State after 20-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (2-12, 1-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 4-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Alcorn State after Aylasia Fantroy scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 69-54 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-2 in home games. Texas Southern is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 1-3 in conference play. Alcorn State has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Southern is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 33.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers.

Maya Claytor is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 4.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

