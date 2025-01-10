Fantroy and the Texas Southern Tigers take on conference foe UAPB

Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 3-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-10, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 3-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-10, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces UAPB in SWAC action Saturday.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. UAPB is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 3-0 in SWAC play. Texas Southern allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

UAPB is shooting 31.4% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Pelly is averaging 7.9 points for the Golden Lions.

Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 48.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.