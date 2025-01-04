Fantroy and the Texas Southern Tigers host conference foe Southern

Southern Jaguars (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 1-0 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Aylasia…

Southern Jaguars (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aylasia Fantroy and Texas Southern host Aniya Gourdine and Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 2-2 on their home court.

The Jaguars are 1-0 in conference play. Southern is eighth in the SWAC scoring 55.9 points per game and is shooting 34.1%.

Texas Southern is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Gourdine is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.