Fajardo leads Iona against Fairfield after 20-point outing

Fairfield Stags (9-3, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 4-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (9-3, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 4-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Fairfield after Ella Fajardo scored 20 points in Iona’s 82-75 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Gaels have gone 4-2 in home games. Iona is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Stags are 3-0 in conference games. Fairfield is fourth in the MAAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Raiana Brown averaging 1.6.

Iona averages 54.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 57.4 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield scores 11.2 more points per game (72.3) than Iona allows to opponents (61.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is shooting 43.6% and averaging 8.9 points for the Gaels.

Meghan Andersen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 56.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.