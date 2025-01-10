Fairleigh Dickinson visits Mercyhurst after Brown’s 22-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-3, 2-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-10, 1-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-3, 2-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-10, 1-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Mercyhurst after Teneisia Brown scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 63-55 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 in home games. Mercyhurst leads the NEC averaging 28.7 points in the paint. Bailey Kuhns leads the Lakers scoring 10.0.

The Knights are 2-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Mercyhurst averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Ross averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.