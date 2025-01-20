Fairleigh Dickinson visits Chicago State following Forrest’s 24-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-13, 2-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-17, 2-2 NEC) Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-13, 2-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-17, 2-2 NEC)

Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Jalen Forrest scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 88-72 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Cougars have gone 1-3 in home games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Forrest averaging 3.7.

The Knights are 2-2 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC with 14.2 assists per game led by Terrence Brown averaging 3.1.

Chicago State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 77.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 80.2 Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Knights square off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars.

Brown is scoring 21.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.