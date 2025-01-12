Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Saint Francis (PA) following Brown’s 25-point performance

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-11, 1-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 2-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-11, 1-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 2-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Terrence Brown scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 91-86 overtime win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 4-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tweedy averaging 1.6.

The Red Flash are 1-2 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 2.5.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The Knights and Red Flash square off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 12.3 points for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.