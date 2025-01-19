Fairleigh Dickinson puts home win streak on the line against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (1-18, 1-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-3, 4-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (1-18, 1-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-3, 4-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Knights face Chicago State.

The Knights are 8-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 1-3 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 0-12 record against opponents over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has given up to its opponents (39.8%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teneisia Brown is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Knights.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 12.8 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

