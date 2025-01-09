Fairleigh Dickinson plays Le Moyne following Brown’s 28-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-11, 1-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-11, 0-1 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays Le Moyne after Terrence Brown scored 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-59 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 at home. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwayne Koroma averaging 2.0.

The Knights are 1-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC giving up 78.7 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Le Moyne scores 74.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 78.7 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koroma is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Dylan Jones is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

