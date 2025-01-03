Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Wagner after Washington’s 28-point game

Wagner Seahawks (4-9, 1-0 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner…

Wagner Seahawks (4-9, 1-0 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Taleah Washington scored 28 points in Wagner’s 85-73 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Knights have gone 6-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is sixth in the NEC with 22.0 points per game in the paint led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.0.

The Seahawks have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Julia Fabozzi averaging 6.4.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The Knights and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.6 points.

Fabozzi is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.