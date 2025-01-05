Fairleigh Dickinson earns 71-59 win over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Brown had 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-59 victory against Wagner on Sunday. Brown had…

Brown had 10 rebounds for the Knights (5-11, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Bismark Nsiah scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds and nine assists. Cameron Tweedy finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with nine points.

Zae Blake led the Seahawks (8-7, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Zaire Williams added 18 points and two steals for Wagner. Zavier Fitch also had nine points and two blocks.

Both teams play on Friday. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Le Moyne and Wagner travels to play Cent. Conn. St..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

