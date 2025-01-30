Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Le Moyne 78-74

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jameel Morris scored 20 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Le Moyne 78-74 on Thursday night. Morris…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jameel Morris scored 20 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Le Moyne 78-74 on Thursday night.

Morris also contributed six steals for the Knights (9-13, 5-2 Northeast Conference). Terrence Brown scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line and added eight assists. Jo’el Emanuel had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Dwayne Koroma finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for the Dolphins (7-15, 2-5). AJ Dancier and Nate Fouts each finished with 13 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Mercyhurst and Le Moyne takes on Wagner on the road.

