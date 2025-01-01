Fairfield visits Rider following L’Amoreaux’s 23-point performance

Fairfield Stags (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-1 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Rider after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 76-61 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Broncs are 1-3 in home games. Rider is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Stags are 1-0 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider averages 56.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.4 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 9.3 points.

L’Amoreaux is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Stags.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.