Fairfield visits Marist following Pascarelli’s 20-point showing

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-2, 4-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-2, 4-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Fairfield after Josh Pascarelli scored 20 points in Marist’s 69-62 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes are 7-0 on their home court. Marist is fourth in the MAAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.5.

The Stags have gone 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield allows 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Marist is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 69.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 66.6 Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Stags meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

