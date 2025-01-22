Fairfield visits Manhattan following Dinkins’ 20-point showing

Fairfield Stags (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-8, 3-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-8, 3-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Fairfield after Devin Dinkins scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 72-65 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Jaspers are 4-3 on their home court. Manhattan has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Stags are 3-4 against conference opponents. Fairfield averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Manhattan is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Jaspers. Wesley Robinson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.