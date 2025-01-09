Fairfield visits Iona after Andersen’s 27-point performance

Fairfield Stags (9-3, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 4-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (9-3, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 4-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Iona after Meghan Andersen scored 27 points in Fairfield’s 72-48 victory against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Gaels are 4-2 on their home court. Iona is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Stags are 3-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Iona is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The Gaels and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is shooting 43.6% and averaging 8.9 points for the Gaels.

Andersen is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 15 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 56.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

