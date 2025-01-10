Fairfield Stags face the Marist Red Foxes on 4-game win streak

Marist Red Foxes (7-7, 2-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-3, 4-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (7-7, 2-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-3, 4-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Marist.

The Stags have gone 5-1 in home games. Fairfield is the best team in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.8 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Red Foxes are 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist is ninth in the MAAC scoring 57.3 points per game and is shooting 38.1%.

Fairfield averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 57.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 56.8 Fairfield allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Stags.

Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

