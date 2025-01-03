Fairfield hosts Merrimack after Shepard’s 20-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (6-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (6-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Fairfield after Thalia Shepard scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 71-56 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Stags are 4-1 in home games. Fairfield has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 2-0 in MAAC play. Merrimack is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Fairfield averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izabela Nicoletti is averaging 6.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Stags.

Madison Roman is averaging 8.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.