Fairfield hosts Manhattan after Andersen’s 34-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-3, 7-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-3, 7-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Manhattan after Meghan Andersen scored 34 points in Fairfield’s 97-51 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Stags have gone 6-1 in home games. Fairfield averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Izabela Nicoletti with 5.3.

The Jaspers are 4-3 in conference games. Manhattan averages 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Fairfield averages 75.2 points, 17.4 more per game than the 57.8 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 11.7 more points per game (66.1) than Fairfield gives up (54.4).

The Stags and Jaspers square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emina Selimovic is averaging 10.4 points for the Stags. Andersen is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Brianna Davis is averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.