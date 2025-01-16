Fairfield faces Niagara in conference matchup

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prophet Johnson and Fairfield host Olumide Adelodun and Niagara in MAAC play.

The Stags are 4-2 in home games. Fairfield is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-3 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Adelodun averaging 4.7.

Fairfield is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Purple Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens is averaging 9.2 points for the Stags.

Adelodun is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.