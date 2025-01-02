Fairfield faces Merrimack, looks to stop road losing streak

Fairfield Stags (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-8, 2-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-8, 2-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Stags visit Merrimack.

The Warriors are 2-1 on their home court. Merrimack is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Stags have gone 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Merrimack is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 71.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 67.8 Merrimack allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.1 points for the Warriors.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.