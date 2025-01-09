Fairfield faces Iona, aims to stop 5-game skid

Iona Gaels (5-10, 2-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Iona Gaels (5-10, 2-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (5-9, 1-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield enters the matchup against Iona as losers of five in a row.

The Stags are 3-2 in home games. Fairfield ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Prophet Johnson leads the Stags with 7.4 boards.

The Gaels are 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks eighth in the MAAC giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

Fairfield is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 67.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 74.5 Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Stags.

Dejour Reaves is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

