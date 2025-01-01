Fabozzi leads Wagner against Chicago State after 38-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-9) at Chicago State Cougars (0-15) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Chicago State after…

Wagner Seahawks (3-9) at Chicago State Cougars (0-15)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Chicago State after Julia Fabozzi scored 38 points in Wagner’s 133-34 victory over the SUNY-Old Westbury Panthers.

The Cougars are 0-7 in home games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 26.7 rebounds. Josie Hill leads the Cougars with 5.3 boards.

The Seahawks are 0-6 on the road. Wagner gives up 69.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Chicago State averages 54.5 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 69.5 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Chicago State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

Fabozzi is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.7 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

