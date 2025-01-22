Faas leads UMKC against South Dakota State after 20-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-8, 3-2 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-10, 2-3 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-8, 3-2 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-10, 2-3 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts South Dakota State after Cameron Faas scored 20 points in UMKC’s 76-72 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-1 at home. UMKC has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits are 3-2 in conference games. South Dakota State ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 7.9.

UMKC makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Dakota State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Jackrabbits face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cluff is averaging 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.