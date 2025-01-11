Ewin leads Florida State against Clemson after 20-point game

Florida State Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida State Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on Clemson after Malique Ewin scored 20 points in Florida State’s 80-65 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tigers have gone 9-1 at home. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Seminoles are 2-2 in ACC play. Florida State is fourth in the ACC scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Ewin averaging 11.1.

Clemson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 11.8 more points per game (79.1) than Clemson allows (67.3).

The Tigers and Seminoles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 18.7 points for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.