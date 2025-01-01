Evansville visits Southern Illinois following Hensley’s 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 1-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-8, 0-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 1-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-8, 0-2 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Evansville after Jarrett Hensley scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis have gone 3-2 at home. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 1-1 in MVC play. Evansville is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Evansville allows. Evansville’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.4 points for the Salukis.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.