Evansville visits Northern Iowa after Campbell’s 30-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (6-11, 3-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-7, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-11, 3-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-7, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Evansville after Trey Campbell scored 30 points in Northern Iowa’s 85-84 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers are 8-2 on their home court. Northern Iowa has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-3 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Northern Iowa makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Evansville averages 63.7 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.7 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Purple Aces square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

Cameron Haffner averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.