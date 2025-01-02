Evansville visits Bradley after Barnes’ 22-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-6, 0-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-6, 0-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Evansville after Soleil Barnes scored 22 points in Bradley’s 69-61 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves are 3-1 in home games. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Amy O’Hara averaging 6.0.

The Purple Aces are 0-1 in conference play. Evansville allows 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Bradley’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 37.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Purple Aces match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 14.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Braves.

Maggie Hartwig is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 17.7 points and nine rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.