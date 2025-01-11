Evansville plays Indiana State, looks to stop road slide

Evansville Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-12, 0-3 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-12, 0-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will attempt to break its eight-game road losing streak when the Purple Aces face Indiana State.

The Sycamores are 0-3 on their home court. Indiana State is eighth in the MVC in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Saige Stahl paces the Sycamores with 8.2 boards.

The Purple Aces are 0-3 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.4 turnovers per game.

Indiana State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Evansville allows. Evansville averages 63.0 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 75.4 Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stahl is averaging 8.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Sycamores.

Camryn Runner is averaging 16.2 points for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

