Evansville hosts Southern Illinois after Uchenna’s 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-11, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-11, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Evansville after Gift Uchenna scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 63-58 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-2 in home games. Evansville ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Maggie Hartwig paces the Purple Aces with 8.7 boards.

The Salukis are 1-4 in MVC play.

Evansville is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 58.5 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 73.8 Evansville gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is averaging 16.4 points for the Purple Aces.

Uchenna is averaging 15.1 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.