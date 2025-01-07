Evansville hosts Illinois State after Comer’s 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-10, 2-2 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-10, 2-2 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Illinois State after Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points in Evansville’s 66-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces are 4-4 in home games. Evansville allows 70.1 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Redbirds are 2-2 in MVC play. Illinois State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Evansville scores 64.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.8 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Redbirds match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comer is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Purple Aces.

Johnny Kinziger is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.