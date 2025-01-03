Evans and the Loyola Marymount Lions take on conference foe Portland

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-6, 0-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-2, 3-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-6, 0-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-2, 3-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Loyola Marymount in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Pilots are 8-2 in home games. Portland is the leader in the WCC in team defense, allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Lions are 0-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

Portland scores 79.6 points, 14.6 more per game than the 65.0 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKelle Meek is averaging 6.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Pilots.

Naudia Evans is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, seven assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.