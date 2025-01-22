Evans and the Loyola Marymount Lions host conference foe Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (9-11, 3-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 1-7 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (9-11, 3-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 1-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara will play on Thursday.

The Lions have gone 4-4 at home. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC scoring 65.4 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Broncos have gone 3-7 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara averages 62.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 65.2 Loyola Marymount allows to opponents.

The Lions and Broncos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Broncos. Malia Latu is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.