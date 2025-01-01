Evans and Loyola Marymount host Oregon State

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5, 0-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (6-8, 2-1 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5, 0-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (6-8, 2-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Oregon State after Naudia Evans scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 85-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Beavers have gone 2-1 at home. Oregon State ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Lions are 0-3 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 14.5 assists per game led by Evans averaging 7.2.

Oregon State scores 61.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 65.5 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 69.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 65.3 Oregon State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Rees is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Beavers.

Evans is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.